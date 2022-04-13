Chivas play Monterrey for a pending Matchweek 12 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chivas are ready to play against Monterrey in a pending Matchweek 12 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Akron on April 13, 2022 at 9:05 PM (ET). The home team needs to win more points.

Chivas drew another recent game in Liga MX, this time the team drew 1-1 against Toluca on the road. The last three games for Chivas were draws, they are not bad results but the team needs to win to collect more points.

Monterrey is closer to the 2022 Clausura Tournament playoffs than Chivas, they recently won against Santos at home 1-0. Until now Monterrey are in the fifth spot of the standings with a record of 5-4-3.

Chivas vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio AKRON, Zapopan, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Chivas vs Monterrey: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Chivas vs Monterrey: Storylines

Chivas are in the 14th spot of the standings in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, two spots short of reclassification to play in the playoffs. The team still has time to climb to that spot, but all Chivas has done is draw four of the last five games and the only recent victory for Chivas was against Santos Laguna 1-0 on March 5, 2022.

Monterrey have a winning record with five wins, four draws and three losses in the 5th spot of the standings. That is a good record for Monterrey to play in the playoffs, last season during the 2021 Apertura Tournament they played in the quarter-finals and lost against Atlas. After this game Monterrey play Pumas UNAM on the road to return home and play Atlas on April 20, 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chivas vs Monterrey in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo.

Chivas vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

Chivas are underdogs at home with 3.10 odds that will pay $310 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they a good streak with five undefeated games but most were ties. Monterrey are favorites at 2.30 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Draw 3.10.

BetMGM Chivas 3.10 Draw / Totals 3.10 / 2.5 Monterrey 2.30

* Odds via BetMGM.