Cruz Azul and Pachuca will face-off for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Cruz Azul will host Pachuca for the Matchday 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch. This Liga MX Regular season game will available in the US to watch on FuboTV.

Cruz Azul started off with an astonishing perfomance as visitors. The team managed by Diego Aguirre got a huge 4-3 win over Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario. In addition, Cruz Azul are still unbeaten for the current start of the new season as they will host the runners-up of the last tournament.

On the other side, Pachuca proved why they qualified to play for the Liga MX trophy last season. The team managed by Guillermo Almada won 2-0 over Queretaro at Estadio Hidalgo. In addition, Pachuca's striker Nicolas Ibañez made his 16th goal to surpass Andre-Pierre Gignac with more goals scored in the last two tournaments.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Date

Cruz Azul and Pachuca will play against each other at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Both teams seek to keep their top places in the table as well as their current unbeaten streak.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca in the US

This Liga MX Regular season game between Cruz Azul and Pachuca for the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Matchday 2 will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.