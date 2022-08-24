Cruz Azul and Queretaro will clash for Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Check out here when, where, and how to watch this matchup in the US.

Cruz Azul will host Queretaro at the Azteca Stadium for Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here you will find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this Liga MX matchup. If you are in the US, make sure to watch this game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Cruz Azul couldn't have imagined their most recent lost games in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Even so, after Cruz Azul started the season with a huge win over Atlas for the Mexican Super Cup. Now, they will have to face the rest of the season with an interim coach, after they fired Diego Aguirre for their 7-0 loss to Club America.

On the other side, Queretaro could be the worst Liga MX team so far in the league. 0 wins in 11 matchdays, and the third team with most goals conceded in the tournament so far. In fact, the team managed by Mauro Gerk hasn't yet picked up a win.

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: Date

Cruz Azul will face Queretaro for Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This Liga MX matchup will be played on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Azteca Stadium. Both teams seek a win to boost their confidence in order to change their mindset for the rest of the season.

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro in the US

This Matchday 11 matchup between Cruz Azul and Queretaro will be played on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). And, it will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. Other available options are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.