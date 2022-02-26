Cruz Azul play Santos Laguna for the Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cruz Azul are ready to play against Santos Laguna in Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on February 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The visitors are desperate for a win. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Cruz Azul won a recent game against Toluca 4-1 on the road in what was the second consecutive victory on the road and the third positive away game for the team. This game against Santos will be their fourth at home in the second phase of Liga MX.

Santos Laguna have done nothing but lose games and draw a couple against Tigres UANL and a recent game against FC Juarez that ended a losing streak of four consecutive weeks. So far, Santos Laguna have not won a single game in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Storylines

Cruz Azul have high aspirations in the second phase of the 2022 Liga MX, especially after they were unable to play in the playoffs of the 2021 Apertura Tournament when the team lost in reclassification against Monterrey 1-4. It was a hard blow for Cruz Azul after a season full of draws that were enough to play in the reclassification. But now things are different for Cruz Azul as they won three of four games and tied one in the opening weeks of the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Santos Laguna lost in the 2021 quarterfinals against Tigres UANL in two legs, but after all Santos played well in the Apertura Tournament with a big streak of seven consecutive games without losing with two wins and five draws. Things have not been the same for Santos Laguna in the second phase of Liga MX as they lost four of six games, and the only two good results were draws against Tigres UANL and FC Juarez.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are home favorites with 2.00 odds that will pay $200 for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a better record with one loss at home after three games. Santos Laguna are underdogs at 3.00 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Cruz Azul 2.00.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 2.00 Draw / Totals 3.20 / 2.5 Santos Laguna 3.80

