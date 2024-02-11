Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 12, 2024

This Monday, February 12th, Crystal Palace are set to face Chelsea in Matchday 24 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Find comprehensive information about this match, including details on where and how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your respective country.

It marks the conclusion of Matchday 24 and will showcase two teams grappling with challenging seasons. Crystal Palace are closely monitoring the relegation positions, as they are not far from the danger zone. Currently, they hold a 5-point lead over Everton, who are positioned at the bottom and facing the threat of relegation.

Naturally, Crystal Palace are keen on avoiding further complications in their league standing. On the other hand, Chelsea have found success in national cups, but they are still eager to accumulate points in the Premier League to enhance their chances of qualifying for an international cup.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 13)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 13)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 13)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 13)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 13)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 13)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 13)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 13)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 13)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO