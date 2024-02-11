This Monday, February 12th, Crystal Palace are set to face Chelsea in Matchday 24 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Find comprehensive information about this match, including details on where and how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your respective country.
It marks the conclusion of Matchday 24 and will showcase two teams grappling with challenging seasons. Crystal Palace are closely monitoring the relegation positions, as they are not far from the danger zone. Currently, they hold a 5-point lead over Everton, who are positioned at the bottom and facing the threat of relegation.
Naturally, Crystal Palace are keen on avoiding further complications in their league standing. On the other hand, Chelsea have found success in national cups, but they are still eager to accumulate points in the Premier League to enhance their chances of qualifying for an international cup.
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 13)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 13)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 13)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 13)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 13)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 13)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 13)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 13)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 13)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO