DC United vs Atlanta United: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Week 5 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

DC United will meet with Atlanta United at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C., in Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 13th overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head duels, as both DC United and Atlanta United have claimed a triumph on six occasions each so far, while no matches have ended in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on September 18, 2021, when the Five Stripes claimed a tight 3-2 win at home at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

DC United vs Atlanta United: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 5 game between DC United and Atlanta United will be played on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

DC United vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch DC United vs Atlanta United in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between DC United and Atlanta United on the Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Washington, ESPN+, dcunited.com, Bally Sports South.