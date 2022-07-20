DC United play against Bayern for a 2022 Club Friendly game part of the USA Tour. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

DC United and Bayern meet in a 2022 Club Friendly game. This game will take place at Audi Field in Washington on July 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The visitors prepare to start a new stage without one of their top players. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

DC United are having a rough season, they have the second worst record in the Eastern Conference at 5-3-11 and a recent loss on the road against Minnesota United. During July DC United have only one win in the league.

Bayern won the 2021-2022 Bundesliga with 77 points, almost ten points over the second-best team in the standings, Borussia Dortmund with 69. Only two Bundesliga teams won more than twenty games last season, Bayern was one of those.

DC United vs Bayern: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Audi Field, Washington, District of Columbia.

DC United vs Bayern: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

DC United vs Bayern: Storylines

It is unlikely that DC United will have time to climb positions in the current 2022 MLS season, they are in the last spot of the standings and there are only a few weeks left to start the playoffs. To play in the postseason they would have to climb to the 7th spot of the standings but DC United would need to earn 10 points to climb to that spot.

Bayern were dominant in the previous season, but for the upcoming season they will no longer have Robert Lewandowski available as he left for Spain and will now play for FC Barcelona. But Bayern have plenty of talent to spare for Lewandowski and the team is likely to play well without him.

