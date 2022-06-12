Denmark and Austria will face each other on Monday at Parken Stadium on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Group A1. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Denmark and Austria will meet at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group 1 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. This is a pretty equal tie in head-to-head clashes with both teams, Denmark vs Austria having celebrated two victories each. The remaining three matches have finished in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 6, 2022, and it ended in a 1-2 Denmark victory in this year’s Nations League Group Stage match at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Denmark vs Austria: Match Information

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Denmark vs Austria: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Denmark vs Austria: Storylines

Denmark have been in great form in the Nations League. In their first three fixtures, they have won two times while losing once. Meanwhile, Austria have disappointed this term, as they have won once in their first three games. In addition to that, they have managed to lose once and draw once.

The Danish Dynamite currently sit on top of the League A Group A1 table with six points in three games so far. On the other hand, Das Team are placed right below them, in second place in League A Group A1, with four points won after three matches.

These opponents don’t have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to November 5, 1950, when the game ended in a 5-1 Austria win in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 4.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Denmark vs Austria in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A1 Matchday 4 between Denmark and Austria, to be played on Monday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

How to watch Denmark vs Austria anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Denmark and Austria but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Denmark vs Austria: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Denmark. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their third win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -125 odds. The away side Austria, meanwhile, have +320 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the third matchday, while a tie would result in a +230 payout.

