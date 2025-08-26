Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift surprised everyone by announcing their engagement on Tuesday. Now, the power couple is chasing a record set by Lionel Messi that many believe is unreachable.

The internet was completely shaken on Tuesday morning. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce revealed they are getting married and used their Instagram accounts to share the news with the world.

Nevertheless, this announcement carries another major impact. The couple could dethrone Lionel Messi for the most-liked Instagram post, with the Argentine striker holding the record thanks to his World Cup post in 2022.

How many likes does Lionel Messi’s record-breaking Instagram post have?

On December 18, 2022, Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina for the first time in his career. Fans around the globe, not only Argentinians, were thrilled about this achievement — though it wasn’t the only milestone he secured that day.

Shortly after defeating France in the final, Lionel Messi uploaded a photo of himself holding the FIFA World Cup trophy. The post immediately began racking up millions of likes and quickly became the most-liked post in Instagram history.

As of August 26, 2025, that post has 74.5 million likes. No other post on the platform has come close, but now there’s one with the potential to surpass it.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday. Just a few hours later, their post had already reached 18.8 million likes and, even though there is still a huge gap compared to Messi’s post, there’s growing speculation it could eventually overtake it.

Taylor Swift has 281 million followers, while Kelce has 7.5 million. It’s clear that the singer’s massive fan base will have to do most of the work if “Tay-Tay” is going to surpass Messi and make history with the most-liked Instagram post ever.

