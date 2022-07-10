An agreement on Angel Di Maria's transfer to Juventus was reached after months of discussions. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Serie A side.

Juventus have completed the acquisition of Angel Di Maria on a free transfer this week. In the wake of a seven-year stint with Paris Saint Germain, the Argentine has been a free agent this summer and has decided to join the Bianconeri for a short term.

In spite of the fact that the veteran was still waiting for Barcelona to move, he finally became tired of the holdup and sought to remove any doubt about his future. After a long wait, the Old Lady finally got her wish when Di Maria accepted the club's proposal while they were still waiting.

To get the ball rolling, the Argentine winger will don the No. 22 jersey he previously wore with Real Madrid. As recently as last week, Juventus announced that Federico Chiesa would wear No. 7 in 2022-23, replacing the No. 22 he had during the previous season.

Angel Di Maria's contract with Juventus

A one-year deal has been struck between Angel Di Maria and Juventus. His transfer to the Allianz Stadium had been strongly urged by Massimiliano Allegri's side, despite the fact that the player had received bids from other teams. The 34-year-old winger finally accepted the Bianconeri's offer of a one-year contract rather than the two-year agreement they had initially offered.

How much does Angel Di Maria make a week?

According to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Di Maria will receive €5.5 million a year, with possible add-ons raising that to around €7 million. In fact, his yearly remuneration would be contingent on his performance and achievement of 'objectives,' which will serve as incentives for him to perform.

Taking into account his base €5.5 annual salary, the experienced winger would earn about €315,000 per month or €73,000 a week. That would make it nearly €14,500 a day, or around €1,800 per hour, or €75 per minute.