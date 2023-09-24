Chelsea has not had a really great time under Mauricio Pochettino’s management. Due to their bad moment, Domino’s Pizza didn’t hesitate to troll them and absolutely roasted the Blues through a controversial social media post.

The last few months have not been easy for Chelsea. The team has undergone numerous changes, including new owners, players, and, of course, several different coaches.

Unfortunately, these modifications have not yielded the best results for the club. Despite spending over $1 billion in player transfer fees under the new ownership, the team is currently going through a disappointing phase, and the fans are becoming increasingly frustrated.

Domino’s Pizza trolls Chelsea for not being able to score in almost a month

Earlier this year, Chelsea decided to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the Premier League. The team’s fans were thrilled with his arrival, as they expected the team to improve under his management.

Unfortunately, the Argentine coach has not had a great time with his new club. Chelsea has struggled to compete in the Premier League and currently sits in 14th place, dangerously close to the relegation spots.

After suffering a defeat by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge today, social media was flooded with jokes about Pochettino’s team. Domino’s Pizza joined the trolling and roasted Chelsea with a simple yet hilarious tweet.

“We’ve delivered about 852,609 pizzas since Chelsea last scored a goal,“ the official account of Domino’s UK tweeted. The Blues last scored against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup, which was played nearly a month ago.

Which teams has Mauricio Pochettino coached?

Mauricio Pochettino has coached five teams: Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, PSG, and Chelsea.