Egypt will take on Qatar at Stadium 974 in Doha on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 5:00 AM (ET), in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Third Place Playoff. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this FIFA Arab Cup soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game. You can watch it online live on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US.

This will only be their eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as Egypt have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in three games so far; Qatar have celebrated a victory twice to this day, and an equal number of two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their last game took place on March 7, 2013, and it ended in a 3-1 win for The Maroon in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in eight years, this time to determine who will finish third in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

Egypt vs Qatar: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 5:00 AM (ET)

Location: Stadium 974, Doha

Egypt vs Qatar: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

Egypt vs Qatar: Storylines

The Egypt national soccer team were the better team in the Quarter-Finals matchup, beating Jordan with a final result of 3-1. However, they failed to reach the Final, after losing 1-0 to Tunis. Meanwhile, Qatar managed to celebrate a convincing 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in the Quarters, only to suffer a 2-1 defeat to Algeria in the Semi-Finals.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to July 21, 1989, and it ended in a thrilling 3-3 tie in a friendly match. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to claim the third position at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Egypt vs Qatar in the U.S.

2021 FIFA Arab Cup Third Place Playoff game between Egypt and Qatar, to be played on Saturday at the Stadium 974 in Doha, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include FIFA TV.

Egypt vs Qatar: Predictions And Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of Qatar. DraftKings see them as the slight favorites to win the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Third Place Playoff, and thus they have given them +150 odds. The away side Egypt, meanwhile, have +180 odds to grab third place, while a tie would result in a +215 payout.

DraftKings Egypt +180 Tie +215 Qatar +150

* Odds by DraftKings