Elche and Barcelona will face each other this Sunday, March 6 at 10:15 AM (ET) at the Martinez Valero Stadium in a game valid for Matchday 27. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the United States.

Barcelona's season started in the worst possible way: before the end of the first half of La Liga they were almost out of contention for the title, then they were eliminated in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, of the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. However, in recent weeks their performance has improved and they were able to enter the qualifying zone for the International Cup and move on to the next round in the Europa League. The "Culés" want to continue on this path.

On the Elche side, they were able to get a good difference, 7 points in total, from Alaves, the last team that is entering the relegation zone to the second division. That does not mean at all that they are saved and therefore it is necessary that they continue to obtain points. That is why in this game they will look for at least a draw that allows them to get 1 point against a much superior rival.

Elche vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Martinez Valero Stadium, Elche, Spain

Elche vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Elche vs Barcelona: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, Barcelona are the vast dominators of the statistics, since in a total of 48 games they have obtained 28 victories, while Elche could only beat the "Culés" in 8 opportunities. Also, there were 12 ties. The last time they played for La Liga was on December 18, 2021 with a victory for Barcelona 3-2.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Elche vs Barcelona in the US

The game between Elche and Barcelona to be played this Sunday, March 6 at 10:15 AM (ET) for the Matchday 27 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Elche vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Barcelona are the favorites with 1.40 odds, while Elche have 7.75. A tie would finish in a 4.75 payout.

BetMGM Elche 7.75 Tie 4.75 Barcelona 1.40

*Odds via BetMGM