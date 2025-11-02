Where to watch Barcelona vs Elche live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Trending topics:
Barcelona will face off against Elche in a Matchday 11 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

[Watch Barcelona vs Elche online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona enter this matchup under pressure after falling to archrival Real Madrid, a setback that widened the gap between the two sides to five points. With little margin for error, the Blaugrana need a response to stay in the title race as they prepare to host an Elche team riding a strong run of form.

Elche have collected 14 points and find themselves within striking distance of the European qualification spots — an impressive achievement for a squad many expected to battle relegation. Both sides have plenty at stake, setting the stage for a high-intensity clash.

When will the Barcelona vs Elche match be played?

Barcelona play against Elche on Sunday, November 2, for the Matchday 11 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Rafa Mir of Elche CF – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Rafa Mir of Elche CF – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Elche: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

Lamine Yamal breaks silence about breakup with Nicki Nicole, denies infidelity rumors

How to watch Barcelona vs Elche in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Elche in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
Better Collective Logo