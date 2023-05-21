Empoli will face Juventus this Monday, May 22 in what will be the Matchday 36 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The fight for the Serie A title has been over for quite a few Matchdays, with Napoli proclaiming themselves the new champions. However, there are still things at stake and one of them is qualifying for international cups, where the fight seems to be very even.
Juventus, with 69 points, are in second place in the standings, so at the moment they are one of the qualifiers for the Champions League. They depends on themselves to achieve the qualification. Their rivals will be Empoli, who are no longer playing for any particular objective.
Empoli vs Juventus: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (May 23)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (May 23)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (May 23)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (May 23)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (May 23)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (May 23)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (May 23)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (May 23)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Empoli vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Football, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+