Where to watch Juventus vs Empoli live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Juventus will receive Empoli on Matchday 23 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season in what promises to be an exciting showdown. USA fans can catch all the action live, so be sure to check the available broadcast and streaming options to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Sunday morning brings an intriguing matchup as Juventus, fighting for a spot in the Champions League, take on struggling Empoli. Juventus are coming off a tough loss to Benfica in their last competition and will be eager to bounce back.

They have a strong opportunity to do so, as Empoli currently sits 16th in the standings with just 21 points, only one point clear of the relegation zone. A loss for Empoli could prove disastrous, so they’ll be pushing hard for at least a draw against the favored Juventus side.

When will the Juventus vs Empoli match be played?

Juventus face off against Empoli in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, February 2. The match is set to kick off at 6:30 AM (ET).

Tino Anjorin of Empoli – Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus vs Empoli: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

How to watch Juventus vs Empoli in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Juventus and Empoli will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.