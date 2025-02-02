Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch Juventus vs Empoli live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Juventus will face Empoli in Matchday 23 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Randal Kolo Muani of Juventus
© Francesco Pecoraro/Getty ImagesRandal Kolo Muani of Juventus

Juventus will receive Empoli on Matchday 23 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season in what promises to be an exciting showdown. USA fans can catch all the action live, so be sure to check the available broadcast and streaming options to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Juventus vs Empoli online in the US on Paramount+]

Sunday morning brings an intriguing matchup as Juventus, fighting for a spot in the Champions League, take on struggling Empoli. Juventus are coming off a tough loss to Benfica in their last competition and will be eager to bounce back.

They have a strong opportunity to do so, as Empoli currently sits 16th in the standings with just 21 points, only one point clear of the relegation zone. A loss for Empoli could prove disastrous, so they’ll be pushing hard for at least a draw against the favored Juventus side.

Advertisement

When will the Juventus vs Empoli match be played?

Juventus face off against Empoli in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, February 2. The match is set to kick off at 6:30 AM (ET).

Tino Anjorin of Empoli – Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Tino Anjorin of Empoli – Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Advertisement

Juventus vs Empoli: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

Former Juventus star David Trezeguet chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

see also

Former Juventus star David Trezeguet chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

How to watch Juventus vs Empoli in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Juventus and Empoli will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: Lakers reportedly make key decision on trade market strategy
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers reportedly make key decision on trade market strategy

NCAAF News: Buckeyes HC Ryan Day could lose a staff member destined for the Arizona Cardinals
College Football

NCAAF News: Buckeyes HC Ryan Day could lose a staff member destined for the Arizona Cardinals

Where to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 Friendly game

Steelers lose Mike Tomlin's coach to Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets
NFL

Steelers lose Mike Tomlin's coach to Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets

Better Collective Logo