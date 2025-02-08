Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch Empoli vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AC Milan visit Empoli in Matchday 24 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kyle Walker of AC Milan
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesKyle Walker of AC Milan

Empoli will face off against AC Milan on Matchday 24 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. USA fans can catch all the action live, so be sure to check right here the available broadcast and streaming options to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Empoli vs AC Milan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

AC Milan are looking to build momentum in their push for a Champions League spot, though consistency in Serie A has eluded them so far this season despite strong showings in other competitions. Following a 1-1 draw with Inter on Matchday 23, Milan are eager to return to winning form.

Their next challenge comes against Empoli, who are fighting to stay out of the relegation zone with 21 points, just 11 clear of the drop. Knowing the stakes, Empoli will be focused on securing at least a point to keep their survival hopes alive.

When will the Empoli vs AC Milan match be played?

Empoli receive AC Milan in a Matchday 24 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, February 8. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Mattia De Sciglio of Empoli – Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Empoli vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Empoli vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Empoli and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

