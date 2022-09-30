Empoli and Milan will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Carlo Castellani in the eighth round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Milan will travel to Empoli to face Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on the eighth matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 29th league meeting. No surprises here as Milan have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 17 games so far; Empoli have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and eight matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 12, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-0 Milan victory in the 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Empoli vs Milan: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Empoli vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Italy: DAZN

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Russia: Sportbox.ru, Match TV, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, #Vamos

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, STARZPLAY, SuperSport Variety 3

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+