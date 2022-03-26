England and Ivory Coast will face each other at Wembley Stadium in a 2022 International Friendly. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

England vs Ivory Coast: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2022 International Friendly

England will host Ivory Coast at the Wembley Stadium in London in an International Friendly 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this International soccer match in the US.

This will be their first overall meeting. Interestingly, England of Europe and Ivory Coast of Africa have never clashed before neither at the World Cup nor in an International Friendly.

The Three Lions play friendly matches during this international break as they have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November after topping Group I of the European World Cup Qualifiers with 26 points in 10 games. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.

England vs Ivory Coast: Date

The 2022 International Friendly game between England and Ivory Coast will be played on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

England vs Ivory Coast: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch England vs Ivory Coast in La Liga 2022-22

The 2022 friendly exhibition game to be played between England and Ivory Coast will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.