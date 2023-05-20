Famalicao vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Primeira Liga in your country today

Famalicao will play against Porto today, May 20 for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Primeira Liga has its champions almost assured. Benfica, with 83 points, needs the victory to keep the title. At this moment the only team that could stop them, and that is Porto, who are 4 points below with only 2 Matchdays left to finish the tournament.

They need the victory and that Benfica does not win to reach the final Matchday with chances to keep the title. Their rivals will be Famalicao, who currently sits in 8th place with 43 points. They are not fighting for qualification to the cups nor are they complicated with relegation, so they are only waiting for the end of the season.

Famalicao vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 7:30 AM (May 21)

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (May 21)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (May 21)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 3:30 AM (May 21)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Famalicao vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, RTPi, GUIGO, ESPN2

Canada: RTPi

France: RMC Sport live, RTPi, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, RTPi, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball

Israel: Sports 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP Africa, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden, RTPi

Switzerland: sportdigital, RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra, DAZN, RTPi

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, RTPi, Viaplay UK

USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi