FC Dallas play against Inter Miami today at Toyota Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 18. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

FC Dallas are ready to face Inter Miami, West vs East Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 18 game will take place at Toyota Stadium on July 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The visitors want to recover their winning record. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

FC Dallas have a good record with 7 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses but the most recent game for them was a loss against Los Angeles FC 3-1 on the road. The team had not played at home since July 18 when they lost another game at home.

Inter Miami had good results in the last six weeks, it seems things are improving within the roster, two draws, three wins and one loss are evidence of the good form of Inter Miami.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Monday, July 4, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Storylines

FC Dallas wants to win the first game of July after struggling for most of June with two losses and a draw against Austin FC 2-2. In the last six weeks FC Dallas won only one game against Orlando City 3-1 on the road, and after that victory they lost two and tied another game.

Inter Miami are playing well despite their losing record of 6-3-7 overall, but so far the team has no wins on the road, only a draw against Philadelphia Union 0-0 on May 18, that draw was part of a four week winning streak. After this game, Inter Miami travels to Orlando to play another away game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free FC Dallas vs Inter Miami in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the West vs East Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN+, KTXA Dallas, my33 WBFS TV, fcdallas.com, Inter Miami App, KMPX 29. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Predictions And Odds

FC Dallas are favorites at home to win this game with 1.50 odds that will pay $150 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors but the away team is looking to win their first game on the road. Inter Miami are underdogs with 6.00 odds. The draw is offered at 4.20 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Inter Miami 6.00.

BetMGM FC Dallas 1.50 Draw 4.20 / 2.5 Inter Miami 6.00

