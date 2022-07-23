Liga MX continues its frenetic activity in the Apertura 2022. It's Tigres UANL's turn to visit FC Juárez on matchday 5. Find out how and where to watch this match live and free in the United States.

FC Juarez vs Tigres: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this Apertura 2022 Liga MX match

Mexican soccer has constant activity in the second half of 2022, with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, it is necessary to step on the gas and Liga MX understands this. Matchday 5 of the Apertura 2022 tournament is coming up and with it the clash between FC Juarez and Tigres UANL. You can watch this match for free in the United States on Fubo TV (7 day free trial).

FC Juarez has had an irregular competition so far this Liga MX tournament, and what the team needs is precisely to start finding a way to get the points they need to avoid paying fines for occupying places in the lower standings. Their record in the Apertura 2022 is 1 win, two draws and one loss. At home they have not been able to win yet.

Meanwhile, the Tigres of manager Miguel Herrera and Frenchman André Pierre Gignac are also desperate to find their peace, and with one of the best rosters in Liga MX, the only way to achieve this is with victories that will return them to the top of the standings.

FC Juarez vs Tigres: Date

The matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 between FC Juarez and Tigres UANL will take place next Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on the border between Mexico and the United States.

FC Juarez vs Tigres: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch FC Juarez vs Tigres:

FC Juarez vs Tigres UANL of the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022 is a match that promises to arouse emotions and you can enjoy it for free in the United States on Fubo TV (7 day free trial). Other options are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, and FOX Deportes.