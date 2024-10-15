Federico Bernardeschi leaves heartfelt message to Toronto FC fans amid poor season

Federico Bernardeschi tried to let Toronto FC fans know he cares amid another poor season for the Canadian side.

Toronto FC ended their 2024 Major League Soccer season away from the positive talks surrounding the league. Stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne have produced one disappointing season after another, with more drama off the field than on. This season, under new manager John Herdman—whose reputation has been tarnished by the “spy gate” controversy while he was coaching Canada—the results remained virtually the same: 11-19-4 for the year, producing a mere 40 goals in total for the season.

It did not help that Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne posted mundane stats, especially considering they are among the highest-paid players in Major League Soccer. Insigne scored only 4 goals in league play, while Bernardeschi had 8.

Insigne, who has serious doubts about his future at the club, is signed until 2026, as is Bernardeschi. The former Juventus star took to Instagram to share his thoughts on what was yet another disappointing season for TFC.

Federico Bernardeschi’s Open Letter to TFC Fans

Federico Bernardeschi took to Instagram to pen a letter for fans: “I was sure we were gonna make it this year, but I was wrong. All the hard work wasn’t enough. I can’t say I’m happy or satisfied. I assure you, from the moment I set foot in this amazing city, which now feels like home, my goal has always been, and always will be, to win.

“I was raised with a fighter’s mindset, and winning has always been important to me. For myself and for you. In life, just like in sports, you can’t always win, but losses teach you and help you grow way more than victories do.

Federico Bernardeschi #10 of the Toronto FC looks to pass the ball while pressured by Andres Cubas #20 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC during the first half of the 2022 Canadian Championship Final at BC Place on July 26, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

“A professional has to always give it their all, day in and day out, to repay the love and support they receive, with dedication, sacrifice, and effort in both the big and small things. I’ve worked hard, and I’m gonna work even harder from now on.

“I wanna thank you all for the constant support, the dedication, and the recognition. It’s no small thing; it’s the main drive behind my goals. I remember every banner, message, and well-wish. I love this city, and I owe it to you all for giving me so much.

“I really care… and I know… YOU really care!”

Since his arrival in MLS, Federico Bernardeschi has scored 21 goals with 15 assists in a total of 73 league matches for the club. The Italian has yet to win any silverware with the team.

