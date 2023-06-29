The FIFA Rankings for June 2023 have been updated and there isn’t much change at the top as Argentina continues to dominate the rankings. France is a firm second in the ranking, followed by Brazil, despite their upset loss during the international break, are third.

England are fourth with Belgium shockingly in fifth place over teams like Croatia and Spain. The USMNT jumped to number 11, just out of the top ten. The USMNT enjoyed beating archrivals Mexico for the Nations Leagues and later defeating Canada to claim the title.

At the bottom of the lists sits San Marino, ranked 211, who are on a five-game losing streak. Germany is ranked 15th and Uruguay 16th.

FIFA rankings top 11 for June 2023

1 Argentina

2 France

3 Brazil

4 England

5 Belgium

6 Croatia

7 Netherlands

8 Italy

9 Portugal

10 Spain

11 USA

Mexico is ranked 14th and despite all their woes under Diego Cocca, still managed to jump up one spot. The full rankings can be viewed here.