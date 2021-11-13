Finland and France face each other on Tuesday at Helsinki Olympic Stadium for the Group D of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

Finland will host 2020-21 UEFA Nations League champions France at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group D Matchday 8 soccer game in the US.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. No surprises here a France are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine of the previous occasions so far; Finland have grabbed a triumph only once in the duels to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 7, 2021, and it ended in a 2-0 win for The Blues in their first meeting in Group D of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Décines-Charpieu. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Finland vs France: Date

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group D Matchday 8 game between Finland and France will be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki.

Finland vs France: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Finland vs France for European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Finland and France on the eighth matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast on ESPN+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App in the United States.