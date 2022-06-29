Deportes Tolima play against Flamengo for a Round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Deportes Tolima and Flamengo meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro in Ibagué on June 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). The home team knows their luck played a big role during the previous stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Fanatiz (7-day free trial).

Deportes Tolima are in the round of 16 after a tough group stage round against Independiente del Valle and Atletico Mineiro, in the end Deportes Tolima won three games and two draws with one loss.

Flamengo are another brazilian team that is fighting to win the tournament, during the group stage they did not lose a single game, the team won five and tied one for a total of 16 points and 15 goals for.

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro, Ibagué, Colombia.

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo: Storylines

Deportes Tolima have never won the Copa Libertadores but they did play in a semi-final during the 1982 edition. During the 2022 group stage Deportes Tolima showed they were willing to win even though they shared the group with two Brazilian teams and a light favorite like Independiente del Valle.

Flamengo has more experience than Deportes Tolima within this tournament with a couple of titles won in the 20th and 21st century, the last time they won the Copa Libertadores was in 2019 and since then the team is tagged as favorite to win the tournament title again at any time, especially after they lost the 2021 edition against Palmeiras.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo in the U.S.

This 2022 Copa Libertadores game for the Round of 16 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States.

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo: Predictions And Odds

Flamengo are favorites with 2.20 odds that will pay $220 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are the current runners-up of the last edition. Deportes Tolima are underdogs with 3.30 odds. The Draw is offered at 3.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Copa Libertadores game is: Flamengo 2.20.

BetMGM Deportes Tolima 3.30 Draw / Totals 3.10 / 2.5 Flamengo 2.20

* Odds via BetMGM.