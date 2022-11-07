The GOAT debate is one of the most controversial topics in soccer. Now, a former England striker has slammed anybody who thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi.

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has made all their fans crazy to prove who is the best, but for a former England striker has it very clear. The ex-forward says that anybody who puts the Portuguese above the Argentinian in this debate is absolutely wrong.

For too many years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have fought to prove who is the GOAT. Of course it is a matter of taste, but one thing is inevitable: they have been the best soccer players around lately.

But of course this debate has raised too many problems. Now, a former England striker has slammed anybody who prefers Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi with a very rude satement.

Peter Crouch slams anybody who thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

Peter Crouch, an iconic English striker, has talked about the GOAT debate. Even though everyone thought he would prefer Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, the forward took a different path.

Talking in a podcast alongside Jermaine Defoe, another former English player, Crouch opened the GOAT debate. He asked the rest of the table who would Anthony Joshua prefer between those two. The boxer revealed he liked Cristiano Ronaldo more, but Peter was not happy with his answer.

"I don't know if I should say this," told Crouch. "But I feel if you say Ronaldo (is better) you don't know football very well," added the former striker. He then admitted that the Portuguese is an incredible player, but he likes Messi more.