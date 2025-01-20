Where to watch Nacional vs Peñarol live for free in the USA: 2025 Friendly game

Nacional and Peñarol are set to face off in a 2025 friendly match, promising an exciting clash between the two rivals. Whether you plan to catch the action on TV or stream it online, here’s all the key information you need to get ready for kickoff and enjoy the game.

[Watch Nacional vs Peñarol online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Rio de la Plata Series is set to deliver one of its most compelling matchups as Peñarol and Nacional face off in the Uruguayan Derby. While labeled a friendly, soccer fans understand that no derby is ever truly friendly, with both sides eager to claim bragging rights over their archrivals.

Peñarol, the reigning Uruguayan league champions, dominated the 2024 season with an undefeated campaign and are determined to replicate their success in 2025. Nacional, last year’s runners-up, are hungry for redemption and see this clash as the perfect test to gauge their readiness for the upcoming season.

When will the Nacional vs Peñarol match be played?

Nacional face off against Peñarol in a 2025 international friendly game this Monday, January 20, with the match kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Leandro Lozano of Nacional – Fernando Alves/Getty Images

Nacional vs Peñarol: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Nacional vs Peñarol in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Nacional and Peñarol will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options are GolTV and Fanatiz.