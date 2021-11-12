France and Kazakhstan face each other on Saturday at Parc Des Princes for the Group D of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

France will come against Kazakhstan at the Parc Des Princes in Paris on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group D Matchday 8 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their second overall meeting. There are no surprises here as France are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on their only previous occasion so far; Kazakhstan are yet to grab a triumph in the duels to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 28, 2021, and it ended in a 2-0 France win in their first meeting in Group D of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

France vs Kazakhstan: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Parc Des Princes, Paris

France vs Kazakhstan: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

France vs Kazakhstan: Storylines

France have been in brilliant form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five games, they have three wins, two draws, and have not lost a game (WDDWW). Meanwhile, Kazakhstan have been disappointing, not having won once in their last five matches. Thus, they have three losses and two draws (LLDLD).

The Blues currently sit on top of the Group D table with 12 points in six games so far. On the other hand, the Hawks are placed four positions below them, at the bottom in Group D with only three points won after seven matches. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 8.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free France vs Kazakhstan in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group D Matchday 8 game between France and Kazakhstan, to be played on Saturday, at the Parc Des Princes in Paris, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, ESPN+, UniMas in the United States.

France vs Kazakhstan: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of France. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to claim another win in this group and they have given them -6000 odds. The away side Kazakhstan, meanwhile, have a whopping +5000 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +1500 payout.

FanDuel France -6000 Tie +1500 Kazakhstan +5000

* Odds by FanDuel