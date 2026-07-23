Frenkie de Jong breaks silence on knee injury, reaffirms commitment to Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong nearly missed the 2026 World Cup to injury, but following the Netherlands' shocking knockout loss to Morocco, the star midfielder broke his silence on his health and his future at Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong’s 2026 World Cup campaign was anything but smooth, mirroring a disappointing tournament run for the Netherlands. After playing through a knee injury that nearly sidelined him entirely, the star midfielder broke his silence on social media to address growing speculation surrounding his health and his future with Barcelona.

“Normally I don’t pay much attention to what is being written about me, the team, or the club. But recently, there’s been a lot of speculation about my injury and my situation with Barcelona,“ de Jong posted to his Instagram account.

“I injured my knee,” de Jong continued. “The doctors told me it was a minor issue and that it wouldn’t worsen if I kept playing, the only challenge was managing the pain… However, upon returning to Barcelona for further examinations, scans revealed the injury was more severe than initially diagnosed.”

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De Jong’s statement sets the record straight on the timeline of his injury—a medical setback that nearly ruled him out of the World Cup altogether, which would have dealt another massive blow to the Dutch squad alongside Jurrien Timber’s absence.

Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands in action.

De Jong reaffirms commitment to Barcelona

Despite the medical setback, de Jong confirmed the injury will not require surgery and that he will focus on his rehab program. He also took the opportunity to reaffirm his long-term dedication to the Catalan giants.

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“Playing for Oranje and Barcelona is something I take incredible pride in, and my commitment to both will never waver,” de Jong added, directly responding to fan criticism regarding his recent performances.

De Jong’s 2026 World Cup numbers

Much of the post-tournament backlash stemmed from his muted output during the Netherlands’ campaign—a performance now clearly contextualized by his compromised health. As he continues his recovery, Barcelona will patiently await his return to full fitness.

Here is a look at de Jong’s overall statistical footprint from the 2026 World Cup:

Matches Played / Started: 4 / 4

Minutes Played: 331′

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Pass Completion: 93.1% (217 completed / 233 attempted)

Yellow / Red Cards: 0 / 0