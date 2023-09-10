Germany have been a disaster in the last few years. At the World Cup, in 2018 and 2022, they missed the knockout stages of the tournament in consecutive editions. That’s never happened in history.

Now, there’s a big challenge ahead as Germany will host the UEFA Euro 2024. There’s no margin of error as it’s a must win scenario at home. However, things weren’t looking good for coach Hansi Flick.

During the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the former leader of Bayern Munich in charge, Germany couldn’t deliver against teams like Japan or Spain. Even with a massive failure, there was still trust in the process.

Hansi Flick is fired as head coach of Germany

Hansi Flick will be fired as coach of Germany’s national team after a resounding 4-1 loss facing Japan in an International Friendly which was played at Wolfsburg. Rudi Völler has been named interim.

The numbers were just worrying with Flick after the World Cup’s elimination. In 2023, Germany only had one victory in six matches. That included four defeats: Belgium, Poland, Colombia and the humiliation facing the Japanese squad.

The UEFA Euro 2024 starts on June 14 and the search for a new coach has already begun.

Who is the current head coach of Germany?

As already mentioned, Rudi Völler takes over as interim. However, there will be an immediate search for a new head coach in Germany. Of course, the favorite of the fans is Jürgen Klopp, but that seems just impossible as he’s committed to Liverpool.

Who will be new Germany coach?

Julian Nagelsmann could be the strongest possible name. He had a very controversial exit from Bayern Munich and many saw him as the natural successor of the Joachim Löw-Hansi Flick process. The surprising options might be Oliver Glasner (Wolfsburg) or Christian Streich (Friburg).