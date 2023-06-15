Gibraltar vs France: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Gibraltar will host France at Estádio Algarve in Faro/Loulé on Friday, March 27, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group B Matchday 3 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their first overall meeting. Gibraltar and France have never clashed before neither at the World Cup/Euro Qualifiers nor at any of the World Cup/Euro tournaments.

The game will be played at the Estádio Algarve in Faro/Loulé, Gibraltar. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Gibraltar vs France: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Gibraltar: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Israel: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Gibraltar vs France in your country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: TF1 Live, TF1, Molotov

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Gibraltar: GBC

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra

Israel: Sport 3

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, ESPN Mexico, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, TF1 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+