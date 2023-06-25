Yunus Musah was supposed to play for the USMNT for the 2023 Gold Cup, but things won’t be as fans expected, on top of that United States’ national team is going through a rebuild after their head coach, Gregg Berhalter, had to leave unexpectedly.

The USMNT needs the best players available and Musah is one of those midfielders who could make attacking strategy more efficient than less experienced players within the national squad.

Yunus is playing in Spain for La Liga’s side Valencia, so far with almost 100+ appearances he has become one of the most important midfielders for the Spanish team. He played for the USMNT for the first time in 2020.

Why was Yunus Musah not called up for the 2023 Gold Cup?

Yunus Musah will not be available because he was not called up, he is one of the top players that did not play for the USMNT along with other players like Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, among others.

Before playing for the USMNT, he played in the young England squads from U-15 to U-18 scoring two goals for England but so far he has not scored any goals playing for the USMNT, since 2020 with 27 appearances.

Most of the USMNT players that will play in the 2023 Gold Cup play in Major League Soccer, only seven players are part of European teams such as Matt Turner (Arsernal), Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea), among others.