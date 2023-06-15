Greece vs Ireland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Greece will host Ireland at OPAP Arena in Athens on Friday, March 27, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group B Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Greece are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far. Ireland are yet to claim a victory to this day, and one match ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on November 14, 2012, when the Greeks won 1-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Greece vs Ireland: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Greece vs Ireland in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: RTE Player, Premier Player HD, RTE 2, Premier Sports 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go

Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra

United States: Fubo (free trial), VIX+