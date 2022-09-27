Greece and Northern Ireland meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadio Georgios Kamaras in Athens. The home team already has everything insured to play in a better league. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).
Greece were dominant during the group stage within League C, they lost only one game but that didn't stop them from showing their strong form against the group 'underdogs'.
Northern Ireland have nothing to fight for, but they want to win another game to close with a record of 2-2-2. If Kosovo lose their game then Northern Ireland could be the second best team in the group winning or drawing against Greece.
Greece vs Northern Ireland: Kick-Off Time
Greece and Northern Ireland play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, September 27 at Stadio Georgios Kamaras in Athens.
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 28)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Estonia: 9:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Latvia: 9:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
San Marino: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
San Marino: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Greece vs Northern Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: Csport.tv
Bolivia: Star+
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Brazil: Star+
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Canada: DAZN , FuboTV
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
India: Sony LIV
Ireland: FreeSports TV UK, Premier Player HD
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Liberia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go
Mauritius: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Match Player
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 3 NZ
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, FreeSports TV UK
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ViX
Zambia: SuperSport Variety
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety