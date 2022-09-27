Greece take on Northern Ireland at Stadio Georgios Kamaras in Athens for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Greece and Northern Ireland meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadio Georgios Kamaras in Athens. The home team already has everything insured to play in a better league. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Greece were dominant during the group stage within League C, they lost only one game but that didn't stop them from showing their strong form against the group 'underdogs'.

Northern Ireland have nothing to fight for, but they want to win another game to close with a record of 2-2-2. If Kosovo lose their game then Northern Ireland could be the second best team in the group winning or drawing against Greece.

Greece vs Northern Ireland: Kick-Off Time

Greece and Northern Ireland play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, September 27 at Stadio Georgios Kamaras in Athens.

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 28)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Estonia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Latvia: 9:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

San Marino: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

San Marino: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Greece vs Northern Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: Csport.tv

Bolivia: Star+

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Canada: DAZN , FuboTV

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

India: Sony LIV

Ireland: FreeSports TV UK, Premier Player HD

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Liberia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 3 NZ

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, FreeSports TV UK

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Variety

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety