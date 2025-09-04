Guatemala vs El Salvador: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, September 4

Guatemala face El Salvador in the 2026 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers at the start of the final round, with both national teams looking to secure their first three points and gain momentum in Group A. The opening match sets the tone for what promises to be a competitive final round in the region.

[Watch Guatemala vs El Salvador live in the USA on Fubo]

Guatemala finished second in Group E of the second round, behind Jamaica, earning nine points with just one defeat, a 3-0 loss to the group leaders. Now, the national team looks to redeem itself and make a strong push for qualification.

El Salvador also finished second in its group, closing the round with a draw against the leaders, Suriname. The national team ended with eight points, recording two wins and two draws, and now seeks a strong start to the final round.

Guatemala expected lineup vs El Salvador

For this match, the Guatemalan coach keeps the same core group that competed in the 2025 Gold Cup. Positive news arrived with Nicholas Hagen, Stheven Robles, and José Morales returning from injuries and being available for selection. Nathaniel Méndez-Laing joins the squad after missing the June matches due to personal reasons.

Alejandro Galindo of Guatemala

Guatemala is expected to line up as follows: Nicholas Hagen in goal; Aaron Herrera, José Pinto, Nicolás Samayoa, and José Morales in defense; Stheven Robles, Jonathan Franco, Oscar Santis, Rudy Muñoz, and Olger Escobar in midfield; Rubio Rubín as the forward.

El Salvador expected lineup vs Guatemala

El Salvador’s coach, ‘Bolillo,’ appears to have the starting XI set for the match at Estadio Cementos Progreso. Nathan Ordaz, the 21-year-old LAFC attacker, is expected to lead the national team’s frontline in this key opening game.

The predicted lineup for El Salvador is: Mario González; Bryan Tamacas, Julio Sibrián, Jorge Cruz, Alex Larin, Brayan Landaverde, Melvin Cartagena, Santos Ortiz; Nathan Ordaz, Jairo Henríquez, Brayan Gil.