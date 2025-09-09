Honduras vs Nicaragua: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today

Honduras and Nicaragua will face each other in the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. After both sides failed to secure a victory in their last game, they are eager to win and climb positions in Group C. Reinaldo Rueda’s team relies on Romell Quioto and Luis Palma to make a difference in the offensive side. Similarly, Marco Antonio Figueroa’s team boasts a strong defensive unit that promises to make the game competitive.

Honduras vs Nicaragua live in the USA

Although Nicaragua do not have an impressive offense, they have been able to work effectively on defense, always complicating things for their opponents. In addition, their speed on the wings could be a difference maker against Reinaldo Rueda’s team and the spaces it leaves behind its defenders. Marco Antonio Figueroa’s team’s biggest challenge will be to stand out again on offense, as they have failed to do so for several games.

Honduras have managed to create a fairly balanced team defensively and offensively, despite their draw against Haiti. Reinaldo Rueda’s team rely on Julian Martinez, who has become an imposing leader in defense. However, its midfield has not been able to provide the stability needed to shine, as the constant support from the attackers makes its offense gradually less effective.

Honduras predicted lineup vs Nicaragua

Honduras enter the game against Nicaragua with no injuries or suspensions on their roster. After showcasing a solid performance in the last outing, head coach Reinaldo Rueda is unlikely to make significant changes to the lineup. Consequently, Luis Palma and Romell Quioto are poised to lead the offense.

Luis Palma of Honduras

With this in mind, Honduras could lineup as follows: Edrick Menjívar; Andy Najar, Getsel Montes, Julian Martinez, Joseph Rosales; Deiby Flores, Jorge Álvarez; Edwin Rodríguez, Luis Palma, Romell Quioto; Anthony Lozano.

Nicaragua predicted lineup vs Honduras

Unlike Honduras, Nicaragua will be forced to adjust their lineup. After being sent off in the previous game, midfielder Jason Coronel will not be able to play in this match. As a result, head coach Marco Antonio Figueroa may decide to bring Jacob Montes into the lineup. Other than that, the team might take the field without many additional changes.

Considering this, Nicaragua could play as follows: Miguel Rodriguez; Josue Quijano, Henry Niño, Justin Cano, Oscar Acevedo; Jacob Montes, Junior Arteaga, Ariel Arauz, Enmanuel Gomez; Juan Barrera; Ariagner Smith.