Where to watch Honduras vs Nicaragua live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Honduras will host Nicaragua in a Matchday 2 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Luis Palma of Honduras
© Jorge Salvador Cabrera/Getty ImagesLuis Palma of Honduras

Honduras will face off against Nicaragua on Matchday 2 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

After the opening round of Group C in the CONCACAF qualifiers, the stage is set for a fiercely competitive battle. Both games ended in draws, leaving all four teams with one point each and highlighting just how crucial every result will be moving forward.

Nicaragua held their own against Costa Rica on home soil, securing a draw that could pay off if they build on it in coming matches. Honduras ran into unexpected resistance from underdog Haiti and will be eager to claim their first victory as the group heats up.

When will the Honduras vs Nicaragua match be played?

Honduras play against Nicaragua this Tuesday, September 9, for Matchday 2 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Marco Figueroa coach of Nicaragua – Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images

Honduras vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Nicaragua in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Honduras and Nicaragua will be available for viewers in the USA via FuboOther options are Paramount+, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.

