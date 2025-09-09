Trending topics:
world cup qualifiers

Venezuela vs Colombia LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Venezuela host Colombia in Matchday 18 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, seeking a spot in the playoff.

By Gianni Taina

Jose Martinez of Venezuela battles for possession with Deiver Machado of Colombia.
© Gabriel Aponte/Getty ImagesJose Martinez of Venezuela battles for possession with Deiver Machado of Colombia.

Venezuela take on Colombia at home in the final round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. While the visitors have already secured their place in next year’s World Cup, the Venezuelans are fighting for the last playoff spot to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Fernando Batistas squad faces a crucial match, where a draw or a win would be enough to clinch the playoff berth and potentially make history with their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Bolivia are the only other team still in contention for the same spot, but they trail Venezuela by one point and have a much worse goal difference (-19 compared to Venezuela’s -7).

For Colombia, led by Nestor Lorenzo, the team is already qualified but will aim to spoil Venezuela’s celebration. Even with a loss today, Venezuela can still secure the playoff if Bolivia fail to defeat Brazil.

Advertisement

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Venezuela and Colombia for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Fanatiz USA will be the option to watch Venezuela vs Colombia in the USA.

Venezuela and Colombia clash for Matchday 18 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, where Venezuela host Colombia!

While Colombia are already qualified, the match is crucial for Venezuela as they aim for their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates—you won’t want to miss a single moment of this thrilling showdown!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Where to watch Venezuela vs Colombia live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Venezuela vs Colombia live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Venezuela vs Colombia: Lineups for Matchday 18 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today
Soccer

Venezuela vs Colombia: Lineups for Matchday 18 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today

Video: Lionel Messi clashes with a Venezuela player during Argentina’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi clashes with a Venezuela player during Argentina’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match

Where to watch Honduras vs Nicaragua live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Honduras vs Nicaragua live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Better Collective Logo