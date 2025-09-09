Venezuela vs Colombia LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Venezuela take on Colombia at home in the final round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. While the visitors have already secured their place in next year’s World Cup, the Venezuelans are fighting for the last playoff spot to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Fernando Batista’s squad faces a crucial match, where a draw or a win would be enough to clinch the playoff berth and potentially make history with their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Bolivia are the only other team still in contention for the same spot, but they trail Venezuela by one point and have a much worse goal difference (-19 compared to Venezuela’s -7).

For Colombia, led by Nestor Lorenzo, the team is already qualified but will aim to spoil Venezuela’s celebration. Even with a loss today, Venezuela can still secure the playoff if Bolivia fail to defeat Brazil.