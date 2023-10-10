Tom Brady wants star power for his new club Birmingham City, and he is looking at a former England international to do it. Wayne Rooney, the former DC United manager just finished his campaign in Major League Soccer and despite a season where the club began to bounce back, DC United fell short of qualifying for the MLS post season.



Birmingham City on the other hand are out of promotional position in the Championship, but is still in the race, the club felt it was necessary to part ways with John Eustace, amid mix reactions from fans. Birmingham City now has a 5-3-3 record in the league and hopes that Rooney can ignite not only on the field but off as well.



According to The Sun, Tom Brady was a huge advocate to sign the former Manchester United legend. Rooney is also reported to be preparing his backroom staff, and the reports of his salary are coming to light.



Wayne Rooney’s possible salary at Birmingham City



Birmingham City is reported to be willing to pay Rooney $1.8 million a year to have the former Derby County manager on the sidelines. Fans of Birmingham City are meeting the news of Rooney with a mixed response, on the coaching front, Rooney’s resume is not yet accomplished.



At Derby County, Rooney coached from November 2020 to June 2022 compiling a record of 24-39-22, and at DC United who were one of the worst clubs in MLS when Rooney took over was able to earn a 14-25-14 record but failed to make the playoffs in 2023 despite making some good acquisitions and showing well at times during the year.





In total Rooney has a 27.5% winning percentage as a manager and for the supporters of Birmingham City questions have been raised if the club is ready for a manager whose experience has yet to produce significant results.



Role of Tom Brady at Birmingham City



Tom Brady is a co-owner of the club and was keen to have a known figure on the bench leading Birmingham City. Brady has huge hopes for Birmingham City as he hopes the club can return to the Premier League.