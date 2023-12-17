How to watch America vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

America and Tigres UANL will determine the champion of Apertura 2023 in Liga MX when they clash today at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Read here to find out how to watch the game online free in the US.

[Watch America vs Tigres UANL online FREE on Fubo]

America had a great performance in the first leg at Estadio Universitario, but only managed to rescue a 1-1 draw. Henry Martin, Julian Quiñones and Diego Valdes looked unstoppable and, in a key factor for the second match, the overall physical condition of the team seemed way better compared to the veterans of Tigres. They’re going for their 14th title.

Meanwhile, Tigres UANL want to become only the fourth back-to-back champions in the history of short tournaments in Mexico after Pumas UNAM, Club Leon and Atlas. However, they’ll have to change a lot of things if they want to claim their ninth title playing on the road.

When will America vs Tigres UANL be played?

America and Tigres UANL will play the second leg of the final in Liga MX’s Apertura 2023 today at 8:30 PM (ET). If the aggregate score ends in a draw, the series go to extra time and then a possible penalty shootout. Position on the standings is no longer a tiebreaker.

America vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs America in the US

The final match to determine the champions of Liga MX’s Apertura 2023 between America and Tigres UANL will be available in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial).

Other options in the United States are Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App and ViX.