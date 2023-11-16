How to watch Barbados vs Nicaragua online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Nicaragua visit Barbados as part of Matchday 5 in the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League. The game will be played at Wildey Turf in Bridgetown on Friday, November 17th.

Barbados are the weakest team of Group B with zero points after four games. They have a -13 goal differential looking for a major upset which would benefit the Dominican Republic. Furthermore, they need a win to stay alive in the race with Montserrat to avoid relegation to League C.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua control their destiny to win Group B. If they remain in first place, Marco Antonio Figueroa and his players will get promotion to League A in order to play against powerhouses like Mexico, the United States and Canada in the top tier for the 2024-2025 edition. A massive achievement.

When will Barbados vs Nicaragua be played?

Barbados will host Nicaragua on Friday, November 17 at 6 PM (ET). It’s important to remember that the best team in Group B of League B will clinch a ticket for League A in the 2024-2025 Concacaf Nations League. Nicaragua need 4 out of the last 6 points to get it.

Barbados vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

How to watch Barbados vs Nicaragua in the US

In the United States, the game between Barbados and Nicaragua will be available on Paramount+.