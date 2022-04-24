Inter Miami play against Atlanta United today at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 8. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Inter Miami are ready to face Atlanta United, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 8 game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium on April 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team is trying to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Inter Miami are in a good moment with their first winning stream of the season, they won the last two games against the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders. Those wins ended a four-game losing streak for Inter Miami.

Atlanta United have a positive record so far with three wins, two draws and two losses with a recent game ending in a 0-0 draw against FC Cincinnati. Before that game the team lost to an underdog named Charlotte FC.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Live Stream: Star+

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Storylines

Inter Miami finally won a couple of games, plus the team seems to be building a winning streak after winning against New England Revolution 3-2 and against Seattle Sounders 1-0, but before those wins Inter Miami lost four straight games against Austin , Los Angeles FC, FC Cincinnati and Houston Dynamo. After this game Inter Miami will play again against New England Revolution but on the road.

Atlanta United are in the 4th spot of the 2022 MLS standings with 3-2-2 and 11 points, the team drew a recent game against FC Cincinnati but the worst was before that game, a loss against Charlotte FC 0-1. That loss was a blow to Atlanta United as Charlotte is supposed to be a much smaller team than Atlanta United.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Predictions And Odds

Inter Miami are underdogs playing at home with 2.60 odds that will pay $260 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good streak but the visitors know how to win on the road. Atlanta United are favorites at 2.00 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 odds. The best pick for this MLS game is: Atlanta United 2.00.



BetMGM Inter Miami 2.60 Draw 3.30 / 2.5 Atlanta United 2.00

* Odds via BetMGM.