Cincinnati and Inter Miami will meet at the TQL Stadium in Cinncinati in Week 4 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will only be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Inter Miami have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in all four games so far; FC Cincinnati are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on October 24, 2021, when the Herons cruised past the Orange and Blue with a 5-1 win at home at the DRV PNK Stadium in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 MLS season.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 4 game between Cincinnati and Inter Miami will be played on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the TQL Stadium in Cinncinati.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Inter Miami vs Cincinnati in 2022 MLS Regular Season

The game to be played between Cincinnati and Inter Miami on the Week 4 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are ESPN+.