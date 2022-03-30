Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo face each other at DRV PNK Stadium in a match for the Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Inter Miami will come against Houston Dynamo at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, in Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will only be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as Inter Miami have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on one occasion so far; Houston Dynamo are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on October 10, 2020, when the Herons claimed a tight 1-0 win at home in the 2020 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 5 game between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo will be played on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo on the Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are CBS Miami WFOR, ESPN+.