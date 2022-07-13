Inter Miami play against Philadelphia Union today at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 20. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Inter Miami are ready to face Philadelphia Union, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 20 game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium on July 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The visitors are big favorites to play in the playoffs and the home team is struggling to climb spots. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Inter Miami have a negative record with 6-4-8 and a recent loss against Orlando City in the City Clasico. So far they are in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference but at least the team is playing better than Atlanta United.

Philadelphia Union are the second best team in the conference and their record in the last five games is good with two wins and two draws. Philadelphia won a recent game against DC United at home.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Storylines

Inter Miami lost to Orlando City 0-1 on the road in what was the team's first loss in July and the end of a small winning streak. The ‘City Clasico’ was tough for Inter Miami as they lost by an own goal scored by Damion Lowe (Inter) at the 90+2’ minute. Inter Miami's home record is positive at 5-2-2.

Philadelphia Union opened the new 2022 MLS season with a winning streak of five wins and one tie, and after that streak ended they built another with seven ties and two wins that ended with a loss against Chicago Fire on the road. The last games for Philly were a win against DC United 7-0 and a draw against Columbus Crew 0-0.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN+, my33 WBFS TV, WPHL-TV PHL17 , Inter Miami App, Philadelphiaunion.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Predictions And Odds

Inter Miami are favorites at home with 2.75 odds that will pay $275 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record at home but the visitors are one of the top teams. Philadelphia Union are underdogs with 3.45 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Inter Miami 2.75 Draw 3.30 / 2.5 Philadelphia Union 3.45

* Odds via BetMGM.