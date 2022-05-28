Inter Miami play against Portland Timbers today at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 14. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Inter Miami are ready to face Portland Timbers, East vs West Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 14 game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium today, May 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team is taking advantage of their good streak. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The last three weeks for Inter Miami were good, two draws and one win, the team's second winning streak this season. The most recent victory was against the NY Red Bulls 2-0 at home.

Portland Timbers didn't have the same luck as Inter Miami, they lost two straight games and won one against Sporting Kansas City in matchweek 11. After this game Portland play LA Galaxy.

Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers: Storylines

Inter Miami are taking a second wind in the 2022 MLS season with another winning streak that ended two losing weeks against New England and Charlotte FC. After those bad weeks they tied two straight games against DC United 2-2 and Philadelphia Union 0-0, plus the team won one in matchweek 13 against NY Red Bulls 2-0.

The Portland Timbers have a losing record at 3-6-5 with a pair of recent losses against the San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 and the Philaldephia Union 0-2. Before those two losses, during matchweeks 11 and 10 they won a game against Sporting Kansas City 7-2 and tied one against the NY Red Bulls 1-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the East vs West Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Fox 12 Plus, ESPN+.

Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers: Predictions And Odds

Inter Miami are favorites with 2.51 odds to win this game that will pay $251 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have winning streak and better record than the visitors. Portland Timbers are underdogs at 2.86 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Inter Miami 2.51.

* Odds via Caesars.