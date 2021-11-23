Inter Milan will host Shakhtar Donetsk for Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Predictions, odds and how to watch Matchday 5 of Champions League 2021/22 group stage in the US

Inter Milan will host Shakhtar Donetsk for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+.

The home side is second with seven points, two less than Real Madrid. However, a victory will put them in the next round if Sheriff don’t beat Madrid. After losing against Los Blancos in the first round, they have beaten Sheriff twice and will try to extend their streak against Shakhtar.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar also have chances to clinch the second spot of the group but in order to do that they must be Inter and expect other results. It seems like an impossible task, with the team only being able to collect one point in four matches so far.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Time: 12:45 PM (ET).

Location: Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Time by State in the US

ET: 12.45 PM

CT: 11.45 AM

MT: 10.45 AM

PT: 9.45 AM

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Storylines

Shakhtar have never defeated Inter in the Champions League. In their five previous matches, Inter have won one and they have drawn the other four. In their most recent encounter, two months ago, the match ended up in a 0-0 draw.

How to watch or live stream Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the US

The match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage to be played on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+. You can also watch it on TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, UniMás, Univision NOW.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Inter Milan are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -350, while Shakhtar have odds of +900. A tie would end up in a +480 payout.

FanDuel Inter Milan -350 Tie +480 Shakhtar +900

*Odds by FanDuel