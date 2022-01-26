Iran and Iraq will face each other at the Azadi Soccer Field in a match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this WCQ game free in the US.

Iran vs Iraq: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers

Iran will host Iraq at the Azadi Soccer Field in Tehran in a match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The home side leads the Third Round Group A table with 16 points after 6 matches. Iran are only 2 points ahead of South Korea and want to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament against Iraq.

On the other hand, the visitors arrive at the Azadi Soccer Field without victories so far in the Group A. Iraq are fifth with only 4 points and their last WCQ game finished in a 3-0 home defeat to South Korea. However, they beat Uganda 1-0 in an international friendly last week.

Iran vs Iraq: Date

The match for the Third Round Group A of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers between Iran and Iraq will be played on Thursday, January 27, at the Azadi Soccer Field in Tehran.

Iran vs Iraq: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Iran vs Iraq

The Iran vs Iraq match to be played on January 27th at the Azadi Soccer Field in Tehran for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Paramount+ (free trial).