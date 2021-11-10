Ireland and Portugal face each other on Thursday at Aviva Stadium for the Group A of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Ireland will come against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group A Matchday 7 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 15th overall meeting. No surprises here as Portugal are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far; Ireland have grabbed a triumph four times to this day, and the remaining two games have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on September 1, 2021, and it ended in a 2-1 Portugal win in their first meeting in Group A of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Ireland vs Portugal: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Aviva Stadum, Dublin

Ireland vs Portugal: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Ireland vs Portugal: Storylines

Ireland have been in a bad form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five games, they have two losses, two draws, and only one triumph (LLDDW). Meanwhile, Portugal have been in much better form than their next opponents, having won four times. In addition, they have only one draw and no losses so far in the last five matches (DWWWW).

The Seleção currently sit in second place on the Group A table with 16 points in six games so far. On the other hand, The Boys in Green are placed two positions below them, in fourth place in Group A with five points won after six matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 16, 1946, and it ended in a 3-1 win for the Portuguese in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 7.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Ireland vs Portugal in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group A Matchday 7 game between Ireland and Portugal, to be played on Thursday, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, will be broadcast on TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ESPN+ in the United States.

Ireland vs Portugal: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Portugal. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to claim another win in this group and they have given them -320 odds. The home side Ireland, meanwhile, have a whopping +800 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +390 payout.

FanDuel Ireland +800 Tie +390 Portugal -320

